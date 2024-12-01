Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 116,834 iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 116,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 343,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 169,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 147,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,827,000.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
