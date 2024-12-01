Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 851,195 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,385,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 400,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,891,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

