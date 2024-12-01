FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 290,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

