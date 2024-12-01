Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Trimmed by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after buying an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $764,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,960,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $220.96 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.43 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

