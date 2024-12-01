First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 33.8% in November

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 78,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,353. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,484,000 after purchasing an additional 668,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 149,331 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,168,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

