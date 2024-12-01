First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 33.8% in November

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 78,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,353. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
