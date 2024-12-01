First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FDNI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 5,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
