First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDNI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 5,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.