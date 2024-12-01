First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 31,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after buying an additional 186,570 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 5,139,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 18th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

