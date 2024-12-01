Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Veralto by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veralto by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,448 shares of company stock worth $1,698,675. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

