Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $327.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.60 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.29.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

