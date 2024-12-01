Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,020.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,937,000 after purchasing an additional 734,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after buying an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $628.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.22 and its 200 day moving average is $559.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

