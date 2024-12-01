Financial Counselors Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 381,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

