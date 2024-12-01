Financial Counselors Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 61,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TIP stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.