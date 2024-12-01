Financial Counselors Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.93 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.51.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

