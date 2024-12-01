Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,280 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

