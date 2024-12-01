Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 12,612 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.