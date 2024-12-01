Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 51 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $351.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.81 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

