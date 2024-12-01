Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in New York Times were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in New York Times by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 9.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 391.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New York Times by 15.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $57.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

