Fiduciary Trust Co Has $603,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 152.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $301.67 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.34 and a one year high of $303.85. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

