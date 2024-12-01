Fiduciary Trust Co Has $545,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $188.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

