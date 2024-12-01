Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $174.80 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,661 shares of company stock worth $32,004,752 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

