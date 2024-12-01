Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 152,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 203,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VGLT opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.