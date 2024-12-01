Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 103.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,513,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

CCEP stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $82.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

