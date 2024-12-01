Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after buying an additional 99,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 278,465 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after acquiring an additional 440,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,447,000 after acquiring an additional 398,549 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $106,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.