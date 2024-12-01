FB Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBLA) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

FB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 2nd. FB Bancorp had issued 19,837,500 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $198,375,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBLA opened at $12.04 on Friday. FB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

