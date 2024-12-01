Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (FMFG) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on December 17th

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FMFG opened at $14.15 on Friday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

