Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (FMFG) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on December 17th

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FMFG opened at $14.15 on Friday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile
