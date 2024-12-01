F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $17.15 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

