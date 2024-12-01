Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,327,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $3,215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,613.20. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

