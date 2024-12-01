Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $36.97.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,428,963.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,410. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 107.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $61,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

