Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483,070 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 11.85% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $38,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 47.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 152.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 74,522 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 295,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

ESPR stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $551.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

