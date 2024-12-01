Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 636,065 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 636,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,425,000. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.67% of Sarepta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $133.34 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.