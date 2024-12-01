Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $21.56 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CTRA stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

