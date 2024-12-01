EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

EQ Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

