EnWave (CVE:ENW) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 103,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 41,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

EnWave Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

