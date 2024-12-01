Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Update

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Environmental Tectonics Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:ETCC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 9,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.27. Environmental Tectonics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 11.76%.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

