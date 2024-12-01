Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enpro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125. The trade was a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Price Performance

NPO stock opened at $189.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.40 and a 1 year high of $191.07.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.