Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLAY. Barclays raised Enel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enel Stock Up 1.3 %

About Enel

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 172,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,139. Enel has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

