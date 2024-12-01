Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLAY. Barclays raised Enel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENLAY
Enel Stock Up 1.3 %
About Enel
Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enel
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.