Encompass More Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Stoneridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Stoneridge by 58,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,357,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 545,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

