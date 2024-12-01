Encompass More Asset Management Makes New $202,000 Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,722,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,921 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,802,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,899,000 after buying an additional 169,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,778,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,634. This trade represents a 42.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

