Encompass More Asset Management Has $310,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 70,007,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,836,123 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

