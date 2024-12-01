ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $5.11 during trading hours on Friday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

About ElringKlinger

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.