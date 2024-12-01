ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $5.11 during trading hours on Friday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.
About ElringKlinger
