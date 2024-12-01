Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

