Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions
Element Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:ESI opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
