Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $5.05 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 206,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,927,000 after purchasing an additional 847,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,554,000 after purchasing an additional 627,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,061,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,770,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,823,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,941,000 after buying an additional 119,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,782,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,950,000 after buying an additional 253,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $27.74 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The trade was a 76.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

