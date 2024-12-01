Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,104 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of UiPath worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PATH opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

