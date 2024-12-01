Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $248.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,145. The trade was a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $7,500,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

