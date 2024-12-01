Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $146.21 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $158.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

