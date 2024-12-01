Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 164,061 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,061 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,202 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.3% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,564,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 33.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 202,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 721,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 38,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $769,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,001.55. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $421,741.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,925,754.84. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,561. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PD

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $21.24 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.