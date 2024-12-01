Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 152,103 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 168.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,103 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth $22,724,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,711,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,363,000 after buying an additional 803,292 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,703,000 after buying an additional 327,125 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter worth $5,762,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUT opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.38 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 87.59%.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

