Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 104.6% in November

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,113. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $9.81.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
