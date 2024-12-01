Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.30. 21,498,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 41,140,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.