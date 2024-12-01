Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.30. 21,498,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 41,140,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.