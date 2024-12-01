Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Direct Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

Direct Digital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 61,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,531. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Direct Digital will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

